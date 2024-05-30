By Bashir Al Bashir

When I posted “Dr. Saulos Chilima will win the corruption case and will be compensated” in 2022, zimwalerized kingdom did not see what I saw, haters hated more, but facts shall remain facts regardless how hard you hate or love a person, I use brain, not emotions.

This man here, won to himself 3 critical cases, first, 2014 mayi Joyce Banda akukana kutula pansi, the same Chilima and team worked around the clock, judge anapereka chigamulo tikugona, Peter Mutharika became the president.

In 2019 Chilima went to court for nullification, Malawi Congress Party-MCP went with a recount, the court found merits in Chilimas arguments, ya MCP was thrown out, the judgement ya 2020 sinali ya MCP, it was all Chilima’s arguments that won, that, second win.

In 2022 when Chambiko and friends cooked cases, I said vividly it won’t pass, one by one charges being dropped, changed, tinadziwa ulendowu anauyamba atangolawa “mthubulo” wa patsangano, lero, chopana chazipana battery, engine switched off.

I tell you this morning, today, Chilima will be on the ballot next year, you think he stupidly allowed to be a VP akudziwa the laws don’t allow?

Never, not him, he knew is allowed, we will make a special post later, but never shake, no need to panic, our laws, constitution doesn’t bar him from standing.