Thursday, May 30, 2024
MCP Proposes Chakwera as Life President

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mapuyu South, Esther Cecilia Kathumba has proposed that President Lazarus Chakwera should be a life president owing to what she calls, his transformative leadership of the country.

She said this in Lilongwe at Mzonde ground in Senior Chief Kalolo where the President is launching the US$350 million Transport and Land Compact which intends to develop transport corridors in agricultural productive areas in the central, south and northern regions.

Kathumba, whose area will benefit from the road section between Likuni and Chileka in Lilongwe said as a member of Parliament, she will push for a move to change the laws to allow Chakwera rule for life, challenging that the power is with them as parliamentarians.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

