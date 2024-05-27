Malawi’s AG Thabo Chakaka selected to speak at Africa Arbitration Academy Gala in UK

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, has been selected to speak at the prestigious Africa Arbitration Academy’s flagship training program for 2024 in the United Kingdom.

The event, which marks the 5th anniversary of the program, will take place on June 10th, 2024, at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

Chakaka Nyirenda will join a panel of esteemed attorneys-general from across Africa to share his expertise on international financial law and arbitration.

This is a significant honor for Malawi’s legal community, as the Africa Arbitration Academy’s flagship training program is a premier event for legal professionals and arbitrators.

Chakaka-Nyirenda’s participation is a testament to his expertise and experience in international financial law and arbitration.

The Africa Arbitration Academy’s flagship training program is expected to attract legal professionals, arbitrators and experts from across Africa and beyond.

Before assuming the Attorney General’s office, Chakaka Nyirenda worked at Malawi’s Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) as Manager of Ethics and Compliance Division and as In-house Legal Counsel.

Hon. Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda holds an LLB from the University of Malawi and LLM in International Financial Law from the University of Sussex in United Kingdom.