Men in Malawi told to seek mental health support: “Crying is a sign of strength, Not weakness”

In a groundbreaking mental health awareness campaign, Amiso Counselling Service recently organized an event in Zomba city, encouraging men to break free from harmful cultural beliefs and seek help when struggling with mental health issues.

The “Suli Wekha campaign” aimed to sensitize the local community about the importance of seeking psychosocial support when stressed, anxious or depressed.

Ganizani Lameck Misomali, Team Leader for Amiso Counselling Service, emphasized that men, in particular, should feel empowered to seek help, debunking the notion that doing so is a sign of weakness.

“We wanted to encourage men to cry, to show that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness,” Misomali said.

He added that, “Our campaign focused on encouraging people to seek help regardless of gender, social economic status, or age.”

The event was highly engaging, with the team targeting busy trading centers to reach as many people as possible.

They used a strong public address system, distributed flyers, made presentations on signs of suicide ideation and answered questions from the audience.

When asked about resources and support systems, Misomali assured that team members were available to address critical personal questions one-on-one.

While it wasn’t possible to conduct full sessions during the event, individuals were encouraged to reach out to Amiso Counselling Service through office visits or online platforms.

Looking ahead, Amiso Counselling Service plans to implement initiatives with secondary schools, recognizing that youths are the most affected age group.

Collaboration is a core value for Amiso Counselling Service and they are eager to work with government institutions, private organizations, NGOs, community groups and individuals passionate about improving mental wellness in Malawi.

Misomali expressed gratitude for the positive responses from government institutions, including the city authority and Malawi Police Services, who assisted with security and spreading awareness messages.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, remember that seeking help is a sign of strength.

Contact Amiso Counselling Service today via phone 0889 855 523.

Let’s break the silence and support each other in prioritizing mental health.