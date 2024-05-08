spot_img
Political scientist faults cooption of CSO leaders into government

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mzuzu University based historian, Professor Wapulumuka Mulwafu Civil Society Organisation (CSO) leaders must be grounded in the principles and ideas of their cause regardless of the carrots dangled before their mouths by political players.

Timothy Mtambo: After making a name as a fearless human rights activist, he was later swallowed into the government system

Mulwafu was recounting to the gains and loses Malawi has made exactly 30 years after the country participated in the first democratic elections.

Among others, the country has witnessed some CSO actors being swallowed by the governing systems.

Speaking to The Nation newspaper on Wednesday, Professor Mulwafu said the country needs a civil society that is independent and principled.

“I think starting from 1994, we have seen this idea of coopting civil society into government structures taking place. This is not an easy aspect. It requires individuals themselves who are championing the cause of democracy should really work for the good of the citizenry, not necessary working towards getting personal benefits,” he said.

Timothy Mtambo is the latest civil society leader to have abandoned the cause and joined government.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

