Ex refugee wants place in Flames

As a young boy, he stayed at Dzaleka Camp in Dowa for 11 years. He is a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national going by the name Mayele Malango. He is currently flourishing as a striker in the United States Super League Division Two team, Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Malango: It will be an honour to play for Malawi

“I want to repay the Malawi Government for the time I stayed at Dzaleka Camp by representing the country at the senior level,” he said, expressing his interest to play for the Flames.

Malango, aged 27 has scored three goals and provided one assist in eight games this season.

He told a local newspaper, that, for several occasion he has spoken to Flames coach Patrick Mabedi, who is monitoring several players abroad.

“I have also sent him some video clips, so he gave me words of encouragement,” he said.

On his part, Mabedi said Malango is one of the players being monitored.

“There are a lot of issues to be followed and it is not in my hands. But if given the chbance, I will recommend him,” said Mabedi.

Mayele moved to Lowell, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, in 2015 as a junior in high school. Here he would learn what it was like to play in soccer cleats for the first time after growing up playing soccer in bare feet in his home country while his teammates helped him translate because he did not know much English at the time.

Malango turned pro at the end of his sophomore season in college at the University of Massachusetts–Lowell followed by time playing for USL League One side New England Revolution II before ultimately joining the Chattanooga Red Wolves in 2023.