Mwakasungula weighs in on USA government’s travel ban on Malawi government officials involved in corruption

MWAKASUNGULA: It also paramount for the US government and the country’s other international partners to always remember that Malawi, like any other nation has the right to govern itself

One of the country’s renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula has weighed in on the recent decision by the United States of America (USA decision to ban some government’s top officials suspected to have indulged in some corrupt dealings.

His remarks comes as debate on the matter is refusing to die.

In a statement issued Monday 21st April 2024, Mwakasungula has observed that the sanctions though meant to be a deterrent to others would be offenders, they are more punitive to entire Malawians than the mentioned government officials and their spouses.

Mwakasungula has observed that the country’s corrupt perception by other bilateral partners as is being projected by the American government has got potential to dampening the country direct foreign aid.

This Mwakasungula indicates bears serious negative consequences for the growth of the country’s economy.

“It also paramount for the US government and the country’s other international partners to always remember that Malawi, like any other nation has the right to govern itself including investigating and persecuting its own corruption cases independently”, said Mwakasungula in a statement.

However, Mwakasungula observed that the USA government’s decision should not be viewed as negative in its entirety as it signifies its support towards Malawi’s corruption fight.

His statement comes barely days after president Chakwera publicly condemned the USA government decision calling it as an interference on the country’s judicial system as well as undermining the country’s sovereignty a stance Mwakasungula said should be commended

The top government officials which the USA government has banned for being involved in corruption are former solicitor general and secretary of justice Reyneck Matemba, former director of public procurement and disposal of assets John Suzi-Banda, former Malawi Police Service attorney Mwabi Kaluba, and former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja.