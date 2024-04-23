Geoffrey Kapusa Untold Story – Music Splash Behind The Scenes

By Harold Kapindu

Urban Music People (UMP) in 2020 honored late Geoffrey ‘Mr Splash’ Kapusa with the inaugural UMP Media Legend Award.

Media Legend Award is given to individuals or entities which have made outstanding contributions to the growth of media and arts in Malawi.

Geoffrey Kapusa was a renowned TV personality popularly known as “Mr Splash”, a name derived from MBC TV hit show “Music Splash”.

The legendary TV presenter said, “I would like people to remember me as one of the Best first Malawian TV Presenter, News Anchor and Producer.”

Mr Splash started working as a TV presenter in 1996 when MBC TV formerly known as TVM was only a project with Dr Benson Tembo as the first Director General.

Music Splash was an idea which was initially shared with Sam Malunga, a seasonal radio and TV Producer.

One day during music splash recording at the then, beautiful Soche Dam, Geoffrey was introducing the legendary Giddes Chalamanda on his birthday marking 77 years.

“I just came to call myself, ‘Geofrey, Mr Splash’ to the amazement of Sam, my producer.

“We all laughed and we both thought about that to which I said, the show is Music Splash and I will be Mr Splash’.

“Dora (Banda) laughed and when asked if she would be Miss Splash, she said no it was okay and good for me. And since that time Mr Splash has been the household name,” Mr Splash explained.

Before Mr Splash, other presenters of Malawi’s first TV music show included Dora Banda, Villante Ndasowa then, and Nyembezi Mphande.

Mr Splash’s highest moments are winning the first MBC Entertainers of the Year Best TV Presenter, Best TV Producer 2000, a record which was repeated in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

To date, the three time winning record still stands unbroken by any TV presenter/producer more than 15 years since Mr Splash left the stage.

Apart from working for the state broadcaster, he has also worked with the private Mibawa TV and Times TV.

Mr Splash hailed from Bawi Village in Ntcheu District.

He did his first Certificate in Journalism class of 1997 at the University of Malawi Polytechnic.

He was holder of a Diploma in Human Rights obtained in Stockholm Sweden and Cape Town in RSA,.

He also had numerous certificates in Journalism from Namibia Broadcasting Corporation, UNESCO Zimbabwe, Thomson Foundation UK in the field of TV News Gathering and Reporting and program presentation among others.

Rest In Peace Mr. Splash!