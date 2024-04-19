Moses Dossi remains off to Chikwawa for burial

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, April 19: Choir members from St Pius Catholic Church were singing, “A Mpingo tsalani ngakhale mundikonda, Ambuye tsogoleleni ndili ndekha,” as the brown casket carrying the remains of late Moses Dossi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and cabinet minister, was taken inside the church.

Pall bearers were moving in a slow pace while in the background women could be heard crying.

Leading the procession were four priests moving slowly to the altar.

Inside the church, speeches of the bereaved family including the deceased’s children, church members and the Parish priest were made.

At least each and everyone who made a speech described the late Dossi as a dedicated man to the nation and the church.

After the mass the remains of the late Dossi were taken outside the church and people moved out of the church in dejected mood as choir members were changing tunes from A to B.

“Tinali awiri dzana, tinali awiri dzana tinali awiri dzana koma ndatsala ndekha ocheza naye palibe,” choir members sung while the casket was being taken outside.

At exactly, 11:20am, the white Mnthunzi hearse left St Pius Church for Chapananga in Chikwawa District where late Dossi will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The late Dossi died Thursday morning at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre.

The late Dossi served as MP for Chikwawa West from 1999 to 2004.

During his tenure, he also held the position of Minister of Sports in the Bakili Muluzi administration.