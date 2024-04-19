Chakwera publicly criticizes USA: “Stop poking your nose in Malawi”

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has criticized US Department of State for issuing restriction of entry into United States of America (USA) four former Malawi government who are answering corruption charges.

The affected are those answering charges in relation to the case involving businessman Zunneth Sattar.

The four are former solicitor general and secretary of Justice Reyneck Matemba, former director of public procurement and disposal of assets John Suzi-Banda, former Malawi Police Service attorney Mwabi Kaluba, and former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja.

Speaking during the official launch of Agricultural Investment Conference in Lilongwe on Friday, President Chakwera said USA has made a mistake by giving sanctions to the four corruption suspects.

“USA is making mistake by giving sanctions to my people, their corruption cases were taken to court and court found them not guilty I wonder why USA is sticking its nose into our business.

“This is our country the situation we are in does not involve them there is too much corruption in United States of America but they will never see us involving ourselves into their business because we know that it is their business,” said Chakwera

The Malawian leader Chakwera further has warned some Malawians who are reporting his administration to the donor community to stop.