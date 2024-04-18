LWB commissions Area 23 service centre

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, April 18: Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has on Wednesday commissioned its Area 23 Service Centre in Lilongwe where customers from Area 23 and other areas in Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango will be able to pay their water bills and access other services.

Speaking after commissioning the service centre , Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, commended LWB, saying she was pleased with the work the board was doing.

“We are very happy that LWB is doing an outstanding job in promoting potable water access in Lilongwe. The commissioning of this centre compliment’s my ministry’s efforts to ensuring people have access to potable water services,” Mia said.

Senior Chief Chiuzira, who represented TA Tsabango, expressed excitement over the commissioning of the service centre in his area, saying it will address challenges which people were experiencing to access water services.

“People from Area 23 and other nearby areas were walking long distances to pay water bills and access other services. We are happy with the commissioning of the service centre within our area,” he said.

LWB Board Chairperson, Inkosi Mmbelwa IV, said they are eager to make their customers happy.

“What we want is to have customer satisfaction. We want our customers to be happy by making our services closer to the people. That is the only way we will manage to fulfill our mandate of providing safe water to all in the city of Lilongwe,” he said.

LWB also handed over one million litre water tank to Bwaila Hospital and e-madzi kiosk at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site in Lilongwe.