ILLUSIONZ BEACH FESTIVAL: Kelly Kay, Praise Umali Join Stellar Artist Roster

The Illusionz Beach Festival, renowned for its dynamic fusion of music and culture, is thrilled to unveil the latest additions to its star-studded lineup.

Joining the ranks of South African music luminaries is the electrifying duo of Kelly Kay and Praise Umali, promising festival-goers an unforgettable musical journey.

Hailing from the vibrant local music scene, Kelly Kay and Praise Umali bring their unique blend of talent, energy, and passion to the festival stage.

With their infectious rhythms and captivating performances, these homegrown artists have garnered acclaim and adoration from audiences far and wide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Kay and Praise Umali to the Illusionz Beach Festival lineup,” the statement from the organisers of the festival reads.

“Their addition further elevates the diversity and richness of our musical offerings, ensuring an even more exhilarating experience for our attendees.”

Kelly Kay, known for his soulful vocals and dynamic stage presence, has established himself as a rising star in the local music scene.

With hit many hit singles,he continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt performances and infectious energy.

Praise Umali, with his unique blend of Afro-pop and contemporary sounds, has carved a niche for himself as a trailblazer in the Malawian music landscape.

The addition of Kelly Kay and Praise Umali to the Illusionz Beach Festival lineup underscores the festival’s commitment to showcasing the best of both local and international talent.

As they join the ranks of esteemed artists such as Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, attendees can anticipate an unparalleled celebration of music, culture, and beachside revelry.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic of the Illusionz Beach Festival with Kelly Kay, Praise Umali, and a stellar lineup of artists. We will be revealing the Venue soon of the weekend that will be filled with music, dance, and unforgettable memories.

With its picturesque setting and electrifying atmosphere, the festival attracts music lovers and adventure seekers from around the world.

Through its dynamic lineup of artists and immersive experiences, the festival offers a unique opportunity to revel in the magic of Malawi’s vibrant coastal scene.