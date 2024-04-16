spot_img
AFORD suspends Wakuda Kamanga

By Malawi Voice

Opposition Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has suspended its secretary general Wakuda Kamanga.

Kamanga, according to Aford’s publicity secretary Annie Amatullah Maluwa, has been suspended for sharing sensitive information to other political parties.

Maluwa said the information includes that of electoral alliances when the party has not made any decision on the same.

Maluwa further said that the party has followed a series of disciplinary hearing summons that were extended to Kamanga.

But Kamanga did not appear before the hearing.

The party has also suspended its director of events Judith Mang’anda on the similar offenses.

However, Kamanga has said he has already resigned from the position and as a member of Aford.

