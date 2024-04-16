Woman wins K1 million in Triephornia Mpinganjira’s ‘Kuthandiza omwe alibe kuthekera’ initiative

21-year old Chikondi Kamwendo from Bangula in Nsanje District is the first winner of the Triephornia Mpinganjira initiative called ‘Kuthandiza omwe alibe kuthekera’

Kamwendo, whose business idea is to buy and sell farm produce, dropped out of University school, due to lack of fees.

Speaking in Lilongwe after receiving a cheque of K1 million, Kamwendo said she plans to open a farm store at Bangula where she will be selling maize, millet and beans at an affordable price.

“My projection is that I will make more than K2.5 million which I will invest back into the business until the second year where I will use part of the profits to return to school,” said Kamwendo.

Business woman and philanthropist, Mpinganjira said she is targeting to financially uplift young Malawians who have the potential to grow.

Mpinganjira added that most of the business ideas they are receiving are similar and after the project they will form groups inorder to reach out to those who participated.-TIMES 360