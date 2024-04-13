Vote for me -APM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika has asked people in Balaka and beyond to vote for him during next year’s Presidential elections.

Mutharika made the remarks when he donated assorted food items to some Muslim headed households in Balaka on Saturday.

Mutharika assured Malawians that the problems which Malawi is facing will be a thing of the past once he gets back into power.

“DPP is the only party which knows how to run this government. We are coming back and MCP should start packing their items and go; because we are bringing a better Malawi for everyone,” he said

In his remarks, DPP Eastern region governor Emran Mtenje said Malawians are suffering due to high cost of living.

“President Chakwera is busy traveling while Malawians are facing hunger. We are living in this country with any direction because the President has no direction,” he said.

Before Balaka district, Professor Mutharika also assisted Muslims in six Mosques in Mangochi district.

DPP senior members such as Mary Navicha, Grace Kwelepeta, Shadric Namalomb, Everton Chimulirenji , Charles Mchacha, Daudi Chikwanje, Regional governor Emran mlMtenje, and Secretary General Dr Clement Mwale and others were present in Balaka.