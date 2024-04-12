NANKHUMWA GRACES WOMEN’S WORLD DAY OF PRAYERS: women are stalwarts of development; donates K800,000

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended the key role women play in development of the country.

He was speaking today, April 12, 2024 at Bangwe CCAP church in Blantyre where several women from different churches have gathered to pray for the country as it is continues be confronted with myriad of socioeconomic problems.

According to him, women in the country are stalwart of development, and their sacrifice for the nation is monumental.

“Allow me to acknowledge and appreciate the significance of the day and heartily congratulate women all over the world and especially women in Malawi for the role they play in realising the dreams, cares, and aspirations of humankind and of our country,” said Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central constituency.

In a gesture of unwavering support, he has assisted the women’s charitable activities with K800,000 for their planned trip to cheer juveniles at Mpemba Reformatory Boys centre in Blantyre.

He has encouraged women to continue praying for the country, avoid backbiting, lift each other as these are divine virtues that please almighty God.

“Women of valour are those who work in the divine arena. Those who seek the presence of God to change not only their lives but also for their enemies. Learn to draw your inspiration from the some biblical characters such as Ruth and Deborah who through fasting and prayers sought the change of their lives and God sitting in his bosom, answered their supplications and their season changed. You can emulate them and that you will never go wrong,” pleaded Nankhumwa.

In her remarks, Chairperson for the Namiyango Zone a Mrs Matemba hailed Nankhumwa for his humility as demonstrated by attending the prayers though on a short notice.

The theme for this year’s prayers is ‘Embrace each other with Love’ taken from the book of Ephesians 4:1-7.

The Women’s World Day of Prayer is a global, ecumenical grassroots movement of Christian women. Its centrepiece is a church service in which the liturgy is prepared by women in a different country each year.

It is done in the first Sabbath of Month of March. The day is also marked to promote and support for women and marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.