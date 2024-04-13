spot_img
10.7 C
New York
Saturday, April 13, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PRISMA offers full scholarship to needy pupil Yohane Lefasi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has offered scholarship to Yohane Lefasi, 18, who almost dropped out of school due to lack of tuition fees.

Lefasi was selected from Patsakhondo Primary School to Chaminade Secondary School but could not make it since his parents were not able to raise the money.

After learning for a single term only, the intelligent young man was staying home, a development which promoted his parents to approach PRISAM.

Upon learning about Lefasi, PrRISAM has since offered to help the young man by giving him a full scholarship to Maranatha Boys Academy for his entire secondary school life.

“We were approached by one relative of the boy about his situation and as PRISAM we said saw it necessary to bail him out as we did with the Chiradzulu boy and other deserving students before,” PRISAM vice president Patricia Chisi said.

PRISAM is a body responsible for private schools across the country which has been involved in several developmental activities including offering scholarships to marginalized students at both secondary and tertiary level.

Previous article
NANKHUMWA GRACES WOMEN’S WORLD DAY OF PRAYERS: women are stalwarts of development; donates K800,000
Next article
“Ambuye Nditengeni” death toll rises to 10
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc