PRISMA offers full scholarship to needy pupil Yohane Lefasi

Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has offered scholarship to Yohane Lefasi, 18, who almost dropped out of school due to lack of tuition fees.

Lefasi was selected from Patsakhondo Primary School to Chaminade Secondary School but could not make it since his parents were not able to raise the money.

After learning for a single term only, the intelligent young man was staying home, a development which promoted his parents to approach PRISAM.

Upon learning about Lefasi, PrRISAM has since offered to help the young man by giving him a full scholarship to Maranatha Boys Academy for his entire secondary school life.

“We were approached by one relative of the boy about his situation and as PRISAM we said saw it necessary to bail him out as we did with the Chiradzulu boy and other deserving students before,” PRISAM vice president Patricia Chisi said.

PRISAM is a body responsible for private schools across the country which has been involved in several developmental activities including offering scholarships to marginalized students at both secondary and tertiary level.