Roman Catholic Nun Abducted, Assaulted in Zomba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has strongly condemned the abduction of a catholic nun on Thursday morning in Zomba district.  

According to a statement from ECM, the catholic nun (name withheld) was abducted by unknown occupants who stopped for her pretending to be good Samaritans.   

“The nun was assaulted and tortured by the occupants of the car who took her to a destination beyond to where he was heading,” reads the statement

In the course of assaulting her, according to the statement, the thugs told the nun that she was being assaulted because they do not share the same belief.

“The thugs went further and demonstrated their intolerance by forcefully removing and throwing out the window the Rosary and the cross she was wearing and thus leaving her hurt, helpless and traumatized,”

ECM then called upon faith leaders and local leaders to preach peace and peaceful co-existence with one another.

