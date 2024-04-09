spot_img
10.6 C
New York
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Onesimus angers stingy men’s body over controller song: Summoned

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Song star Onesimus has incurred the wrath of Stingy Men Association of Malawi (SMAM) for pledging a Mazda Denio to a lady.

In his latest song ‘Controller’, the gifted singer pledged a number of goodies to a lady, which include a car and house.

But this has not gone down well with SMAM, a satirical Facebook community of men that advocates for ‘prudent’ use of financial resources.

The body has since summoned Onesimus to a disciplinary hearing, which if found guilty, the singer would lose his SMAM Identity Card.

Onesimus has since acknowledged receiving the summon, but said ladies would be held accountable should he lose his SMAM ID

“Dear Ladies: SMAM has called me for an urgent meeting, & the topic is about controller should I lose my ID you will be held accountable,” said Onesimus.

Previous article
Nyale Institute clarifies on access to safe abortion
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc