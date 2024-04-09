Onesimus angers stingy men’s body over controller song: Summoned

Song star Onesimus has incurred the wrath of Stingy Men Association of Malawi (SMAM) for pledging a Mazda Denio to a lady.

In his latest song ‘Controller’, the gifted singer pledged a number of goodies to a lady, which include a car and house.

But this has not gone down well with SMAM, a satirical Facebook community of men that advocates for ‘prudent’ use of financial resources.

The body has since summoned Onesimus to a disciplinary hearing, which if found guilty, the singer would lose his SMAM Identity Card.

Onesimus has since acknowledged receiving the summon, but said ladies would be held accountable should he lose his SMAM ID

“Dear Ladies: SMAM has called me for an urgent meeting, & the topic is about controller should I lose my ID you will be held accountable,” said Onesimus.