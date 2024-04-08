spot_img
MDF shortlists over 2600 recruits

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

About 2670 youths have made it into the shortlist to attend interviews of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for recruits.

As per tradition, successful candidates will soon after the interviews be ferried to Malawi Armed Forces College in Salima “for further interviews”.

Statement from the MDF indicates, the interviews will be held concurrently in all districts across the country between Appril 22 and 29, 2024.

“Failure to report for will be assumed that the candidate is no longer interested in joining the Defence Force,” said the statement in part.  

