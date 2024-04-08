‘Ambuye ntengemi’ death toll rises to seven

Death toll in related to the consumption of alcohol widely known as ‘Ambuye ntengeni’ or ‘Magagada’ in Blantyre’s Manase Township has reached seven.

Apart from the five who died on Saturday, Blantyre District Health Officer Gift Kawalazira said two more died on Sunday, April 7. He said five more others are being treated, with two in Intensive Care Unit at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“The victims who were rushed to the hospital presented with shortness of breath, stomach pain, diarrhea, blurred vision, vomiting, body pain and severe dehydration.

“Postmortem has been done on one of the bodies and preliminary findings are suggestive of acute poisoning as cause of death,” said Kawalazira.

He further warned the general public to refrain from drinking uncertified alcoholic brands.