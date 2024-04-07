Dr. Chilima installed as Group Village Headman

By Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, April 6: Senior Chief Njewa of Lilongwe has called on her subordinates to promote unity among people in their areas for them to be in the forefront in supporting development activities that government is implementing in their respective areas.

Senior Chief Njewa made the call Saturday during the installation of Group Village Headman (GVH) Chilima whose real name is Benson Chilima.

“Traditional Leaders are the custodians of development, social cohesion and cultural heritage preservation. These can only be achieved where there is unity,” she said.

Njewa condemned some traditional leaders who engage themselves in corrupt scams which, she said, have potential to destroy the much needed development for their subjects.

“Let me remind you, as traditional leaders, you should be instrumental in bringing development projects in your area such as bridges, clinics, markets and many more for the betterment of your subjects,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the royal family, Edward Chilima, assured the people that the newly installed chief will work hand in hand with people in the area as he has been doing before.

Chilima urged the newly elevated chief to be exemplary to his subjects in preserving cultural values.

The newly installed GVH is a retired civil servant who worked with the Ministry of Health for 35 years. He retired from civil service in 2023 as Director responsible for Community Health Science Unit (CHSU).

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and Madame Mary Chilima, Member of Parliament for the area, Marko Ezra Banda Ching’onga, Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr Lawford Palani were some of the notable people who graced the event.