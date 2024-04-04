NBS Charity Shield grosses MK88.4million

The NBS Bank Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC played last weekend in Lilongwe grossed MK88.4 million and net income was MK43.6 million.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has since described the match as a success.

According to FAM, the net is 114% higher than the MK20.4 million raised in 2023 and the highest since the Charity Shield was introduced in 2016.

“This year’s proceeds will be used to invest in the education sector where NBS Bank and FAM through our technical implementing partners will construct sanitary facilities at yet to be identified primary school(s) in the central region,” said FAM.