Chaos in Malawi Parliament as MPs exchange blows

On Wednesday, Parliament adjourned for 20 minutes following a physical battle that ensued between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Zomba Chisi Mark Botomani and Blantyre City South East MP Sameer Suleman.

The noise from the opposition bench in the Parliament, according to Nation Online, escalated into a physical battle despite the second Deputy Speaker Aisha Adam’s efforts to defuse it.

According to media reports, the misunderstanding between the two ensued following social media reports that member for Chitipa South Welani Chilenga is planning to move a motion on age limit.

The Bill is expected to prescribe a maximum age limit for persons to be qualified for nomination into the Office of the State President, First Vice-President and/or Second Vice-President as well as a member of Parliament, by amending section 80 6(b) of the Constitution for the Presidency and Section 51(1) for a member of Parliament respectively.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker Adam has slapped the vocal Blantyre City South East lawmaker Suleman with a full sitting suspension while Botoman has been given a two-day suspension.