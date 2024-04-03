Bingu’s memorial service postponed

Callista Mutharika during a previous memorial service for Bingu

Former President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika memorial service which was to take place on Friday has been postponed.

Shadreck Namalomba, the spokesperson for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has confirmed the development.

Namalomba, in a statement, said the postponement follows advice from the Mutharika family that one of the members, Arthur Masamba, lost a wife recently who was laid to rest on March 29, 2024.

DPP and the family have for years been conducting the services on April 5, at Mpumulo Wa Bata mausoleum in Thyolo, the day Bingu died.