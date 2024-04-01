Philanthropist Dr. Triephornia Mpinganjira stakes K18 million for young entrepreneurs

Fresh from launching K10 million netball and football leagues in Neno, business mogul Dr. Triephornia Mpinganjira is back with another good news. This time around, she has staked K18 million to support 18 Malawian young entrepreneurs with K1, 000,000 each.

The top philanthropist Triephornia, wife to business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira, announced the good tidings through a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Monday, April 1, 2024.



According to selfless business lady Dr. Mpinganjira, the initiative targets Malawians youths of between the ages of 18-35 who will be required to submit business ideas.

“I am so excited to announce that I have released K18 million to support 18 youthful entrepreneurs with start-up capital in the country.

“Under this initiative, I will be giving away K1 million kwacha to 1 business idea every fortnight from this month to December this year,” said Dr. Mpinganjira in a statement

To participate, follow this page and submit your business idea through this link: https://forms.gle/­fHsk5ymbV387trieA



Triephornia is one of the gifts that Malawi and the whole Globe have in terms of humanitarian support and services.

The Good Samaritan Triephornia also bailed out Neno District Council last year when she paid K5million to water board when the board disconnected water at the council.

Recently, Triephornia was in the news after donating a brand new Nissan Patrol to Malawi’s renowned hip hop artist, Limbani Kalilani better known by his stage name Tay Grin.

She also stormed the social media after donating 2.5 million kwacha to Mai Mbambande, a non-governmental organization dedicated towards assisting the elderly in the country.