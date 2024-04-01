MP JOYCE CHITSULO INTERACTS WITH FEMALE MWANZA POLICE OFFICERS: Malawi has savvy women police officers- Chitsulo

Independent Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo has urged female police officers to be proud of their uniform and call to duty as a “badge of honour” because their services are noble to the society and contribute significantly to the economic development of the country.

She was speaking today on Easter Monday at Mwanza Police where she had an interface meeting with women police officers.

In her remarks, Chitsulo said women police officers have a critical role to play in the country as safety and security are prerequisite for economic growth, social development and social cohesion.

“When crime is high, small businesses cannot thrive. Crime affects the safety, well-being and cohesion of our community. It also affects the delivery of services and function of public institutions while slowing down the economic investment

“Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones.

“From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” said Chitsulo while lauding them for their noble sacrifice to the nation.

In her remarks, Loyce Maigwa wife to Police In-Charge of Mwanza Police Station, hailed the parliamentarian for sparing her time to interact with the women law enforcement and surprise them with “Easter gifts” of assorted items including zitenje, netballs , among others.