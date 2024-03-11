TABITHA CHAWINGA GUIDES PSG TO FINAL, SCORES TWO VITAL GOALS

Scorchers forward, Tabitha Chawinga, continues to be a hot cake in France after guiding PSG to the Coupe de France final after beating Paris FC 4-3 on penalties on Sunday.

Chawinga forced the match into the spot kicks after netting an equaliser just 6 minutes before time as the two sides played a 3-3 in 90 minutes.

Grace Geyoro opened the scores on 13th minutes for the Parisans but Gaetane Thiney’s penalty goal levelled before Chawinga restoring the lead on 56th minute.

Sakina Karchaoui levelled again on 64th minute before Louna Ribadeira firing Paris ahead on 71st minute but Chawinga equalized with a fine goal on 84th minute.

The team will play FC Fleury 91 in the final, a team that beat defending champions, Olympic Lyonnais 5-4 on penalties in the semi finals.