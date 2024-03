The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Phalombe for allegedly inciting violence.

South East Police Spokesperson, Edward Kabango, has identified the suspect as Tiaone Hendele, aged 43.

Kabango says Hendele’s arrest follows a viral video clip where she is allegedly urging people to do things likely to incite violence.

She will appear in court this afternoon, according to the police.