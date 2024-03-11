CHIMWENDO SHAKES KARONGA: urges residents to vote for MCP ward councillors for sustainable development

RCM on duty

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda has asked the people of Chilanga Ward in the area of Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga district to vote for an MCP ward councillor during the forth coming by-election for the area to continue getting sustainable developments.

He was speaking yesterday at Kakoma Primary School ground during the campaign rally.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has embarked on rebuilding an economy that is inclusive hence the death of power blackouts and the increase of social cash transfers among others.

“President Chakwera pledged to revive the battered economy, fight corruption and boost the private sector if elected and he has maintained that promise hence you have seen the International Monetary Fund, World Bank , European Union and other donor community coming back to Malawi with their huge sums of money funding the budget and we believe that this help to trigger the economic growth.

“I m, therefore appealing to the traditional leaders, vendors and the community at large to vote for the MCP ward councillors during the forth coming by-election for sustainable development including roads, clinics, school blocks among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also assured the masses that government will continue to provide relief maize to all disadvantaged families during this hunger period which has resulted due to droughts and floods.

MCP is featuring the following candidates in the forth coming by-elections: King Mvula for Kaporo Ward, Alick Ng’oma for Chilanga Ward and Gift Mwakyelu for Rukuru Ward

MEC will conduct the by- elections on March 26, 2024 in Chilanga, Kaporo and Baka wards due to the convictions of three ward councillor who were found guilty of various criminal offences.