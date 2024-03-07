UNDP’s  Regional Director for Africa Eziakonwa, Malawi discuss women empowerment

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Regional Bureau of Africa director Ahunna Eziakonwa on Tuesday held a closed door round table dialogue on women empowerment with different stakeholders at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

The 2 Hours 30 minutes long dinner round-table dialogue was held under the theme: “Taking a transformative approach to inclusion and equality: searching for viable solutions to barriers to the advancement of women and girls in Malawi.”

The meeting which was part of International Women’s Day commemorations provided an opportunity to participants and concerned stakeholders to brainstorm on structural barriers preventing women and girls from realizing their full potential.

Minister of Gender Children and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza, UNDP resident representative Fenelia Frost and head of missions for Iceland Inga Petursdottier, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen who is the Ambassador of Norway and other notable gender rights activists attended the meeting.

Apart from the round-table dialogue, the visiting NDP’s Regional Director for Africa and UN Assistant Administrator Eziakonwa also attended a number of official duties in Mchinji and Blantyre.

Among her crucial engagements Eziakonwa met with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

She also attended the inauguration of the University Innovation Pod (UniPOD) at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science.

The UniPOD is an innovative initiative that is expected to foster academic and technological advancements, aligning with the UN’s commitment to sustainable development.

The senior UN official Eziakonwa left the country on Wednesday evening through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.