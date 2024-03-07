spot_img
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga crowned World’s top goal scorer

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

Malawian football sensation Temwa Chawinga has clinched the title of the world’s top goal scorer for 2023, surpassing renowned players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

The Malawian scored 63 goals in all competitions – for Chinese Women’s Super League side Wuhan Jianghan University FC and her country – to beat Ronaldo’s total by nine goals.

Chawinga is the third successive women’s player to claim the accolade after Spain’s Jenni Hermoso topped the standings in 2021 and Fenna Kalma of the Netherlands in 2022.

According to BBC, Ronaldo finished on 54 goals for the calendar year with Kane and Mbappe both totalling 52.

UNDP’s  Regional Director for Africa Eziakonwa, Malawi discuss women empowerment
NCHE wants more students to apply for selection into public universities
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

