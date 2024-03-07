NCHE wants more students to apply for selection into public universities

Zikapanda: Prospective students who having challenges with the online portal should contact teachers

By Hope Nyondo, Contributor

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has urged prospective students to apply for selection into six public universities.

Like it was last year, this year’s application process is strictly online, and prospective students are advised to apply through the portal on the NCHE website (pus.nche.ac.mw).

Priscilla Zikapanda, the spokesperson for the council, said prospective students who having challenges with the online portal should contact teachers in their respective Secondary Schools for assistance.

“We oriented teachers in Secondary Schools across Malawi and ready to help candidates throughout the application process,” said Zikapanda in an interview.

She also appealed to parents and guardians to encourage their wards to apply and get a chance of being selected to continue they studies in any of the country’s six public Universities.

In a separate interview one of the country’s education commentator, Daniel Chibwana has commended NCHE for ensuring that many qualified candidates get selected into Public Universities.

He, however, made an emotional appealed to government to review tertiary education fees in public universities which are too high for some parents to pay for their children hence get discouraged.

NCHE exists to serve the public in ensuring access to quality and relevant Higher Education in Malawi.