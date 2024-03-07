PRISAM hails President Chakwera on directive to revise university student loans

KAONGA: Many students will be able to access education once their loans are revised

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended State President,Dr Lazarus Chakwera for instructing the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Higher Education to revise university student loans to help cushion students.

Chakwera made the directive on Wednesday during the launch of the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

President Chakwera said apart from revising University students loans, the body together with the minister of finance and education should also revise the allowance of the students.

Meanwhile PRISAM has commended the President saying this will assist so many students in need of support whose parents cannot afford.

President for PRISAM Dr Ernest Kaonga said their body has been providing support to needy students from secondary schools and Universities.

“Our body receives so many letters from students seeking school fees.Currently we adopted students from secondary and Universities who have no support,” he said.

So we applaud the President, because many students will be able to access education once their loans are revised,” he said