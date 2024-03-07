Sugar now selling at K3700

Malawians have taken to social media to express worry over the sharp increase of sugar prices in most selling points across the county.

Our random checks in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu shops have established that a 1kilogram packet is being sold at K3700.

Lekani Katandula, the Managing director for Illovo Sugar, recently told the media that recommended price of a 1 kg packet of sugar is K2000.

“We do not regulate the price of our sugar but we only recommend; so the recommended price for a 1 kilogram packet of Illovo sugar is K2000 only,” said Katandula

Commenting on the scarcity of sugar in the country, Katandula admitted that the company has limited stock of the commodity attributing it to a significant drop in production.

Katandula, among others, attributed the drop to production to Cyclone Freddy, shortage of foreign currency and fuel scarcity.

He said that unlike last year, from September to February, when the company had produced 119,000 tonnes of sugar, they have only managed to produce 77,000 tonnes of sugar in the same period this year.