HTD Limited owner to reconstruct a mosque in Karonga

By George Mponda

Mzuzu, March 6, Mana: Owner of HTD Limited which deals in cars, Abdul Haris Sadik, has donated K20 million towards reconstruction of a mosque which partly collapsed due to an earthquake in Karonga.

One of the walls of the mosque, located in Sadala Village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu, collapsed after an earthquake struck the area in December, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of Abdul Haris Sadik, during a ceremony where a contractor was introduced to community members on Tuesday, Zubeir Ahmad from Muslim Education Movement of Northern Malawi said Sadik decided to construct a new mosque at the site of the old one in memory of his late parents.

“When the wall of this mosque collapsed, Muslims who worship here and Member of Parliament (MP) for this area, Frank Mwenifumbo, approached us to rehabilitate the mosque and my uncle, Sadik, offered to do it.

“So he donated K20million for the reconstruction of the mosque in the first phase and then later, a house for the imam and a madrassah connected to electricity and water, will also be built within the premises,” Ahmad said.

Frank Mwenifumbo said as a member of Sadala Village, he saw the need to lobby for rehabilitation of the collapsed mosque.

“I went out of my way to ask for well-wishers and one of the people who responded is Sadik. I am very grateful and I am happy that he has addressed the lack of a decent mosque in Sadala Village. I hope that villagers will embrace this project,” said Mwenifumbo.

Imam for the mosque, Amin Bilali, thanked Sadik’s gesture saying it is a sign of brotherhood that exists among Muslims.

“We are thankful that a stranger has decided to construct a mosque, a house for imam and a Madrasah in our village,” Bilali said.