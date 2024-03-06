ZIFA Courts Pasuwa For Warriors Job

The Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee is making frantic efforts to have Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa back as Warriors coach.

ZIFA have for a long time been courting Pasuwa trying to entice him to return as Warriors coach in a dream technical team set up that should include Norman Mapeza and Takesure Chiragwi as his assistants.

However Pasuwa has been reluctant to have another dance as the Warriors coach and was also not open to ZIFA choosing assistants for him.

ZIFA are in a hurry to appoint a coach to take charge of the Warriors at the four nation tournament in Malawi during the international break later this month which will also involve Zambia and Kenya.

The Warriors are without a coach after ZIFA decided not to renew Brito’s contract at the end of December. Mapeza is ZIFA’s second option with Chiragwi earmarked for the U23 job.

Warriors legend Bruce Grobbelaar could be another option after he expressed his desire to coach the Warriors once again during an interview on ZiFM radio. (Waganyu)