‘Generous’ AFORD leader Enoch Chihana donates humanitarian items to Karonga flood victims

Chihana and other Aford leaders making the donation

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana handed over assorted emergency relief items to the flood victims in Karonga district.

The donation follows the heavy rains that has pummeled the district, ripping roofs off buildings, cutting roads and bridges, destroying farms, while displacing several families.

In his remarks, Chihana extended his sympathises to the victims and pledged to court more assistance from various stakeholders to help the victims.

“I would like to plead with the private sector, international community, and other charitable organizations to assist the victims in any form including medical supplies which are also critical in times of floods as waterborne diseases such as cholera become active

Some of the donated items

“Am also appealing to government, civil society, traditional leaders and others to work together in areas of climate change because it is evident it has become one of the contributing factors that lead to severe crises such as droughts, flooding and food insecurity,” pleaded Chihana.

The ‘heartbroken’ Chihana said the flooding will also compound the food situation in the country as parts are also facing drought and urged government to quickly develop a sustainable policy solution that can help to mitigate future disasters.

He later donated several humanitarian assistance such as bundles of clothes, bags of maize, sugar and rice, boxes of cooking oil, blankets, plastic buckets, cups, chlorine, soaps, mosquito nets among others.

He has also donated 500 thousand kwacha to the victims to buy extra bags of maize.

It is estimated that close to 620 households have been affected in Karonga following the burst of the North Rukuru river.