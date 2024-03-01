DPP’s Navicha is accusing Govt of ignoring Nkhotakota floods victims

Leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Parliament Mary Navicha is accusing cabinet Ministers of ignoring floods victims in Nkhotakota district.

Navicha was speaking after visiting Katimbila and Senjere camps of people that are homeless due to floods in Nkhotakota district.

She accused government of lacking seriousness in the disaster response wondering why no cabinet minister visited the affected people so far.

“I would want to call upon the government to immediately come and provide support to the affected people here.

This is not the time to be snoring in offices whilst our friends here are suffering. It’s time to jack up and show leadership at all concerned levels”, said Navicha as quoted by Zodiak Online

According to Zodiak Online, government has only provided 13 bags of maize and two tins of Usipa at Katimbila camp of over 1000 affected people.

Nkhotakota district information officer Wongani Mkandawire told local media that the floods has claimed one life and displaced 7 000 people.

The displaced people are from traditional authorities (T/As) Malengachanzi, Kanyenda and Mphonde. So far, nine evacuation camps have been set up in T/As Kanyenda and Mphonde.