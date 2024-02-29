ROAD TO 2025: Chakwera gets fresh endorsement from MCP

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it maintains its stand that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will be its presidential candidate in 2025 elections.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka disclosed this in Lilongwe after the party’s National Executive Committee held its meeting.

Mkaka says the party will hold a press briefing where the full outcome of the NEC meeting will be announced.

However Mkaka said unless someone declares interest; the party members have already agreed that Dr Chakwera will be on MCP ticket come 2025 elections.

Mkaka said due to his sound policies and commitment to changing the lives of Malawians, the party has endorsed Dr Chakwera.

Sources within MCP said the NEC meeting was meant to map the way forward on the party’s convention set for August.

The elective conference will usher in new National Executive Committee office bearers who will be charged with the responsibility of managing party affairs for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, political analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi has described the move by MCP to endorse Chakwera as not surprising, looking at the sound policies he is following.