ROAD TO 2025: Mutharika postpones his public address to unknown date

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika has postponed to unknown date today’s press conference.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed the development in a press statement which was made available to Malawi Voice on Wednesday morning.

“Iam pleased to announce the rescheduling of the much anticipated address to the nation to a later date,” said Namalomba, who also doubles as DPP’s spokesperson.

Mutharika was expected to address Malawians and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on a number of “pressing issues” that are affecting Malawians.

In his recent addresses, Mutharika has been accusing Chakwera of failing to fulfill his ‘Canaan promises’ saying Malawians are suffering under his watch due to rise in cost of living among others.