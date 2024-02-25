spot_img
We have received pastor letter with appreciation and determination, will make use of wisdom offered-Kumkuyu

Minister of Information who is also the government Spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu says government has received a pastor letter issued by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi today with appreciation and determination to make use of wisdom that has been offered.

In a statement few minutes ago, the minister added that government will continue utilising engagements with the clergy on matters affecting the country.

“We are not going to engage them in item by item response , but instead we will not get tired of utilising the engagement that we do have with the clergy from time to time”, he said.

