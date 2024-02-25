spot_img
1.5 C
New York
Monday, February 26, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Balaka CCAP excommunicates 37 members for reportedly writing anonymous letters ‘likely to incite violence’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Balaka CCAP Church has today excommunicated about 37 members for reportedly writing anonymous letters, likely to incite violence.

Reverend Hudson Kaseko made the announcement, during today’s service, saying the acts contravene Blantyre Synod procedures.

He said the decision was made yesterday Saturday, during an emergency session of the church executive and elders.

The excommunicated members wrote letters demanding the transfer of their reverend, among other concerns, that he is not development conscious.

They have been told not to take part, in any activity of the church.

Previous article
We have received pastor letter with appreciation and determination, will make use of wisdom offered-Kumkuyu
Next article
Chipani cha UTM chidzudzula za kuchuluka kwa zipolowe za ndale
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc