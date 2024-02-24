HomeLatest Latest NAMALOMBA CONDEMNS HACKING AND BEATING UP OF DPP MEMBERS AT MBOWE IN LILONGWE By Malawi Voice February 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleChimwendo seeks apology from DPP’s Liwemba for character assassination, demands K700m for damagesNext articleMalawi Police condemns political violence in Lilongwe, says several people injured, 7 vehicles damaged Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com Related Articles Latest Rights activist Mwakasungula hails 2024/25 budget statement Latest MCP distances itself from Lilongwe fracas, faults “warring parties” in DPP Latest Malawi Police condemns political violence in Lilongwe, says several people injured, 7 vehicles damaged LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest Articles Latest Rights activist Mwakasungula hails 2024/25 budget statement Latest MCP distances itself from Lilongwe fracas, faults “warring parties” in DPP Latest Malawi Police condemns political violence in Lilongwe, says several people injured, 7 vehicles damaged Latest Chimwendo seeks apology from DPP’s Liwemba for character assassination, demands K700m for damages Latest TWO YEARS LATER: Africa feels the impact Russia’s invasion Of Ukraine Load more