Chimwendo seeks apology from DPP’s Liwemba for character assassination, demands K700m for damages

The newly appointed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Deputy Director of Operations Levi Luwemba has has been asked to unconditionally apologize or else be dragged to Court for uttering “grave and serious” allegations against National Youth Director of Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Liwemba has accused Chimwendo of being behind the violence and physical assault that happened today at Mbowe in Lilongwe when DPP was preparing for Blue Motor Parade.

According to the letter that his lawyers trading under the banner of Wilkson Attorneys, Chimwendo is demanding that within 24 hours, Liwemba has to retract his remarks.

According to the letter, Chimwendo says that the defamatory remarks by Liwemba do not merely attack his integrity, character, reputation and that it has damaged the fabric morality of my conscious

Chimwendo further said apart from being the youth leader of the party he is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament and a Cabinet Minister which give him more responsibility to defend the rights of every Malawian including those in opposition and finds no reason to disrupt a peaceful assembly of the former ruling party.

He has since demanded K700 million for damages.

In the video clip that is circulating on social media platforms, the angry Liwemba has accused President Chakwera and Chimwendo for inciting violence and physical assault against the DPP party followers.