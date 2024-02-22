spot_img
3.2 C
New York
Thursday, February 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalPolitics

KUMACHENJERA PA TOWN: Uladi Mussa shouts ‘chala mmwamba’ at MCP rally

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) new catch Uladi Mussa stunned masses at a political rally organised by President Lazarus Chakwera when he chanted a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) slogan ‘chala mmwamba- chala mmwamba’.

The masses, which included MCP top leaders, at the rally which was in Dedza, were visibly confused with the slogan.

However, Mussa quickly recovered from blunder and reaffirmed his commitment to campaign for Chakwera.

“Chala pa mmwamba! Chala pa mmwamba ! Kumachenjera pa town eti, osamapusa,” shouted Uladi before visibly angry MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka corrected him.

Mussa, a former Vice President for DPP responsible for Central region, joined MCP early this month after being expelled from DPP.  

He was expelled alongside Kondwani Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Nicholus Dausi and Mark Botomani for alleged misconduct.

Widely known as ‘change goal’ Mussa received a pardon from President Chakwera during Easter celebrations last year after serving a five-year jail term for three years.

He was convicted for his role in the improper awarding of Malawian passports and citizenship to some foreign nationals during his tenure as the Minister of Homeland Security.

Previous article
Youth power: MultiChoice develops young professionals for future success
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc