KUMACHENJERA PA TOWN: Uladi Mussa shouts ‘chala mmwamba’ at MCP rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) new catch Uladi Mussa stunned masses at a political rally organised by President Lazarus Chakwera when he chanted a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) slogan ‘chala mmwamba- chala mmwamba’.

The masses, which included MCP top leaders, at the rally which was in Dedza, were visibly confused with the slogan.

However, Mussa quickly recovered from blunder and reaffirmed his commitment to campaign for Chakwera.

“Chala pa mmwamba! Chala pa mmwamba ! Kumachenjera pa town eti, osamapusa,” shouted Uladi before visibly angry MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka corrected him.

Mussa, a former Vice President for DPP responsible for Central region, joined MCP early this month after being expelled from DPP.

He was expelled alongside Kondwani Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Nicholus Dausi and Mark Botomani for alleged misconduct.

Widely known as ‘change goal’ Mussa received a pardon from President Chakwera during Easter celebrations last year after serving a five-year jail term for three years.

He was convicted for his role in the improper awarding of Malawian passports and citizenship to some foreign nationals during his tenure as the Minister of Homeland Security.