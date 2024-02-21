Court finds Kalindo with a case to answer

Court in Zomba has found human rights activist Bon Kalindo with a case to answer on proposing violence during anti-government demonstrations.

According to Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya, the state has presented enough evidence to build a case against Kalindo.

Comedian-cum activist Kalindo also known as Winiko is expected to advise the court on the mode of defense he will present before the court on March 8.

Kalindo was arrested in November last year following a fracas which erupted during demonstrations in Zomba.

He was leading Malawians in protesting against the devaluation of the kwacha by Tonse Alliance government of President Dr. Lazarus chakwera.

The demonstrations started very well but things turn ugly after the law enforcers arrested three protesters on grounds that they attempted to assault a police officer.

The development forced some protesters to start throwing stones at the law enforcers who retaliated by firing teargas.

