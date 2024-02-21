EXCLUSIVE: Five questions that Chakwera will answer in Parliament today

President Lazarus Chakwera will be in Parliament today to respond to questions from members of Parliament (MPs) arising from the State of the Nation Address (Sona) he delivered on February 9.

During his appearance in Parliament, the State President is expected to respond to five substantial questions.

Additionally, the Speaker of Parliament is expected to allow three supplementary questions on each of the five substantial questions.

Here are the questions that President Lazarus Chakwera will address in parliament today, according to Malawi Parliament Facebook Page.

1. Whether the policy to move 22 State Owned accounts to RBM in order to stop Government from borrowing its own money from Commercial Banks will be extended to all state owned enterprises.

2. What measures Government is putting in place to cover the expected maize shortfall to avert a prolonged hunger crisis.

3. What plans has government put in place to make sure that farmers adopt the irrigation farming systems apart from the Shire Valley Transformation Project in the Lower Shire.

4. Whether the President is aware that a lot of retired Government officers who got retired as far as 2021, have not yet received their gratuity and this is causing retirees to suffer in silence as they are failing to take care of their families.

5. Why Government is not selling the gold bought by RBM to boost forex reserves and whether the gold will be sold in raw or processed form.

President Chakwera officially opened the Budget Meeting of Parliament on Friday, 9th February, 2024 and Members of Parliament have been debating the SONA since Monday, 12th February, 2024.