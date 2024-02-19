Malawi participates in R & A Africa Amateur Golf Championship in SA

Malawi has sent two talented golfers to South Africa to participate in the R & A Africa Amateur Golf Championship, a prestigious event that aims to showcase some of the best amateur golf talent from across the continent.

Folindo Rodrick and Kamoza Longwe are talented golfers who have earned the opportunity to represent Malawi on the international stage.

Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) Director of Public Relations and Marketing Mercy Jumula Kamanga said in an interview that the tournament is expected to run from Wednesday through to Saturday this week.

“Their (Folindo and Kamoza) participation in this championship will not only provide them with valuable experience and exposure but also help raise the profile of golf in Malawi,” said Kamanga.

She said the two golfers will be doing practice rounds at the Leopard Creek golf course in Mpumalanga, RSA from today, the 19th February to Tuesday, 21st February, 2024 in readiness for the competition which will take place on the same course.

“We wish Folindo and Kamoza the best of luck and hope they perform to the best of their ability,” said Kamanga.

The championship will feature 72 men from the Africa region competing in a 72-hole stroke play format with the winner receiving an exemption in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.