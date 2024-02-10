spot_img
LatestPolitics

Chakwera’s Tribute: Chapananga Road to Become Sidik Mia Highway Once Completed

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a poignant tribute during his State of the Nation (SONA) address delivered on Friday, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera fondly recalled the memory of his esteemed confidant, the late Mohammed Sidik Mia—a paragon of statesmanship and patriotism tragically claimed by the scourge of COVID-19 amidst its zenith in 2020. With solemn resolve, Chakwera has decreed that Mia’s name be immortalized, resonating through the annals of Malawian history for generations to come.

Amidst the grandeur of his State of the Nation Address, President Chakwera outlined a myriad of developmental endeavors his administration is embarking upon. Notably, in the Lower Shire region, he articulated plans for the construction of the Chapananga road in Chikwawa, affirming that upon completion, the road shall be christened the Sidik Mia Highway—an homage to Mia’s enduring legacy.

The President’s proclamation elicited resounding cheers, vigorous applause, and a near-standing ovation from parliamentarians, with the widow, Abida Sidik Mia, captured on camera visibly overwhelmed by a kaleidoscope of emotions and jubilation.

Mohammed Sidik Mia, a titan in the realms of business and a seasoned political luminary, served as Chakwera’s Vice President within the Malawi Congress Party and was appointed Minister of Transport and Infrastructure in Chakwera’s inaugural cabinet. Instrumental in orchestrating the resurgence of the MCP, Mia played a pivotal role in steering the party back to power after languishing in opposition for nearly a quarter-century.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

